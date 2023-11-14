Drew McIntyre, Judgment Day a Bad Mix, Acing Randy Orton's Return, More WWE Raw Takes

2 of 4

Chad Gable was once the man ready to dethrone Gunther as intercontinental champion. In recent weeks, though, Alpha Academy has lost momentum while falling to the likes of The Creed Brothers and Shinsuke Nakamura.



The positive has been Akira Tozawa joining the group. He has been a great comedic foil who can take falls to protect Gable and Otis.



However, that has not played out in the results. Otis again lost in singles action on Monday. Gable is struggling and likely to lose next week to The Artist just like his tag team partner.



Both are falling behind and growing frustrated. It seems likely one will turn against the other rather than reaching greater heights together.



Gable has huge potential, but Alpha Academy is no longer working in its current form. Tozawa could even be a replacement for Otis leaving soon.

