Joshua Dobbs on Vikings Winning Streak: 'I Just Got onto a Moving Train' After Trade

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs has helped the team extend its win streak to five games since being acquired at the trade deadline two weeks ago, but he doesn't believe the team's success is solely thanks to him.

During an appearance on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, Dobbs was asked about his role in Minnesota's win streak and he gave a humble answer.

"It's very simple, it's all about consistency. We've seen it the last couple of weeks. And I like to say, I just got onto a moving train," Dobbs said. "The ball had already started rolling in Minnesota weeks before I got there in Atlanta."

The Vikings acquired Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals after losing Kirk Cousins for the remainder of the season due to a torn Achilles, and he has made an immediate impact.

The 28-year-old spearheaded a comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 after being with the team for just a few days. On Sunday, he led Minnesota to a 27-19 win over the New Orleans Saints, throwing for 268 yards and a touchdown while adding 44 rushing yards and a score.

A longtime backup, Dobbs said he's embraced the unpredictability of this season while taking advantage of the opportunity to show his abilities as a starting quarterback.