Johnny Manziel Offers to Help Texas A&M With HC Search After Jimbo Fisher Firing

Former Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel offered to help the Aggies find a new head coach after the program cut ties with Jimbo Fisher.

"I have faith in the TAMU leadership to put somebody in place to get us to where we need to be," he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The pieces for success are in the building. However I can help in any capacity [and] I would love nothing more."

The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback helped lead the Aggies to a record of 11-2 in 2012, including a blowout win against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. He followed it up with a 2013 campaign that resulted in a fifth-place finish in Heisman voting.

Manziel ended his college career with 7,820 passing yards, throwing 63 touchdowns against 22 interceptions. His mesmerizing escapability in the pocket has been rivaled by few college players over the past decade.

While he offered to assist in the search for a new face to lead the program, he commended Fisher in an earlier post.

"In my experiences Jimbo Fisher allowed me to immerse myself in the [Texas A&M] program from the very first day on the job," said Manziel. "I thank you for allowing me to spend time in the building with the guys and treating me with the utmost respect."