    College Football Playoff Projections: Week 12 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

    David KenyonFeatured Columnist IVNovember 15, 2023

      Dillon Johnson and Rome Odunze
      Dillon Johnson and Rome OdunzeSteph Chambers/Getty Images

      Save for Georgia jumping Ohio State for No. 1, the third College Football Playoff ranking of the 2023 season is more of the same. Bowl season is shifting dramatically, though.

      In this update alone, both the ACC (Georgia Tech) and Big Ten (Northwestern) added one projected bowl qualifier. Additionally, the Big 12 swapped in Texas Tech for BYU as the Pac-12 lost Washington State and SEC dropped both Florida and Mississippi State.

      Meanwhile, the Group of Five conferences have a pair of opposing outlooks. Both the AAC and MAC are struggling around the six-win cut line, but the Mountain West and Sun Belt are looking strong.

      There are plenty of changes within this week's bowl predictions, which follow the latest CFP rankings.

    Week 12 CFP Rankings

      Donovan Edwards
      Donovan EdwardsRandy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      1. Georgia
      2. Ohio State
      3. Michigan
      4. Florida State
      5. Washington
      6. Oregon
      7. Texas
      8. Alabama
      9. Missouri
      10. Louisville
      11. Oregon State
      12. Penn State
      13. Ole Miss
      14. Oklahoma
      15. LSU
      16. Iowa
      17. Arizona
      18. Tennessee
      19. Notre Dame
      20. North Carolina
      21. Kansas State
      22. Utah
      23. Oklahoma State
      24. Tulane
      25. Kansas

    Group of 5 Matchups

      Kurtis Rourke
      Kurtis RourkePeter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Myrtle Beach (Dec. 16): Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State
      New Orleans (Dec. 16): Liberty vs. James Madison
      Cure (Dec. 16): South Florida vs. Louisiana
      New Mexico (Dec. 16): Bowling Green vs. Wyoming
      Bahamas (Dec. 18): Appalachian State vs. Eastern Michigan
      Frisco (Dec. 19): New Mexico State vs. Texas State
      Boca Raton (Dec. 21): Jacksonville State vs. Georgia Southern
      Birmingham (Dec. 23): Marshall vs. San Jose State
      Camellia (Dec. 23): Colorado State vs. South Alabama
      Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Dec. 23): Miami (OH) vs. Utah State
      68 Ventures (Dec. 23): Central Michigan vs. Arkansas State
      Hawai'i (Dec. 23): UTSA vs. Fresno State
      Arizona (Dec. 30): Ohio vs. Boise State

      Stock Up: San Jose State Spartans

      One month ago, San Jose State held a 1-5 record. While the Spartans had played a tough schedule, remaining games against Fresno State and UNLV looked like a metaphorical death sentence for bowl eligibility. Hey, what do I know? San Jose State just steamrolled Fresno State 42-18 and needs only to beat 3-7 San Diego State to record a sixth win.

      Stock Down: Eastern Michigan Eagles

      Eastern Michigan, conversely, looked like a bowl-bound team in mid-October. After a 4-3 start, however, losses to Northern Illinois and Western Michigan significantly altered that view. Toledo smacked EMU last weekend and now must defeat both 2-8 Akron and 3-7 Buffalo to make a bowl. Doable, but not an ideal position.

    Group of 5 vs. Power 5

      Kimani Vidal and Gunnar Watson
      Kimani Vidal and Gunnar WatsonBrandon Sumrall/Getty Images

      LA (Dec. 16): Air Force vs. UCLA
      Independence (Dec. 16): Troy vs. UCF
      Gasparilla (Dec. 22): Coastal Carolina vs. Northwestern
      Armed Forces (Dec. 23): UNLV vs. Iowa State
      Quick Lane (Dec. 26): Toledo vs. Nebraska
      Military (Dec. 27): Memphis vs. Virginia Tech
      Fenway (Dec. 28): SMU vs. Syracuse

      Stock Up: Northwestern Wildcats

      Northwestern (5-5) has alternated losses and wins all season. Knocking off Wisconsin (in Madison) was a huge positive for the Wildcats, who host 3-7 Purdue this weekend—a critical game, I would say—before traveling to 5-5 Illinois on Nov. 25.

      Stock Down: UCLA Bruins

      Heading into Week 11, UCLA's 6-3 record was understandable. All three setbacks happened on the road against a ranked opponent (Utah, Oregon State, Arizona). But a home loss to 2-7 Arizona State? Not great!

    Power 5 Matchups, Part I

      Austin Jones
      Austin JonesKatelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

      Las Vegas (Dec. 23): Wisconsin vs. USC
      First Responder (Dec. 26): Georgia Tech vs. Texas Tech
      Guaranteed Rate (Dec. 26): Illinois vs. West Virginia
      Mayo (Dec. 27): Duke vs. Tennessee
      Holiday (Dec. 27): North Carolina State vs. Arizona
      Texas (Dec. 27): Kansas State vs. Texas A&M
      Pinstripe (Dec. 28): Miami vs. Rutgers
      Pop-Tarts (Dec. 28): North Carolina vs. Oklahoma State
      Alamo (Dec. 28): Oklahoma vs. Utah

      Stock Up: Texas Tech Red Raiders

      Although the season hasn't gone as planned for Texas Tech, consecutive wins against TCU and Kansas have the Red Raiders on the brink of bowl eligibility. Granted, that sixth win probably needs to happen on Saturday at home opposite UCF instead of a trip to Texas on Nov. 24.

      Stock Down: USC Trojans

      Will the Trojans snap a disastrous slide in the finale? UCLA would love to hand USC another loss as the Pac-12 portion of the rivalry ends. Since an exciting 6-0 start, USC has dropped four of the last five matchups with simply atrocious defense. Along the way, Arizona and Oregon State have presumably jumped past USC in the Pac-12 selection order.

    Power 5 Matchups, Part II

      Cade Klubnik
      Cade KlubnikEakin Howard/Getty Images

      Gator (Dec. 29): Clemson vs. Kentucky
      Sun (Dec. 29): Boston College vs. Oregon State
      Liberty (Dec. 29): Kansas vs. Minnesota
      Music City (Dec. 30): Maryland vs. Auburn
      ReliaQuest (Jan. 1): Notre Dame vs. LSU
      Citrus (Jan. 1): Iowa vs. Ole Miss

      Stock Up: Iowa Hawkeyes

      Iowa's offensive woes are well-documented, but a tenacious defense has propelled the Hawkeyes to 8-2. Meanwhile, no other team in the Big Ten West is better than 5-5. Throw in Maryland's recent slide, and Iowa is the most logical choice for a New Year's Day bowl—provided that Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State are each NY6-bound.

      Stock Down: Kansas Jayhawks

      Already down starter Jalon Daniels, the Jayhawks watched Jason Bean exit with a head injury in a loss to Texas Tech. Kansas has probably fallen back behind Kansas State in the Big 12 pecking order, though that can quickly change once again. Kansas hosts the rivalry clash this weekend.

    Non-CFP New Year's Six Games

      Cody Schrader
      Cody SchraderEd Zurga/Getty Images

      Cotton Bowl (Dec. 29): Texas vs. Missouri
      Peach Bowl (Dec. 30): Alabama vs. Tulane
      Orange Bowl (Dec. 30): Louisville vs. Ohio State
      Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 1): Penn State vs. Oregon

      Stock Up: Missouri Tigers

      While it's not a certainty, No. 10 Missouri has positioned itself quite well to make an NY6 game. As the Tigers cruised past Tennessee, Georgia handed Ole Miss a second loss. Now, it's a matter of avoiding a late upset and finishing in the Top 11 of the final CFP poll.

      Stock Down: Penn State Nittany Lions

      Following an ugly loss to Michigan, Penn State fired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. He feels more like a sacrificial lamb for a deeper issue, but the Nittany Lions continue to stumble opposite top competition in James Franklin's very-good-but-not-great tenure. Penn State can still land an NY6 bid with victories over Rutgers and Michigan State but needs a little help to rejoin the Top 11.

    College Football Playoff

      Brock Bowers
      Brock BowersAP Photo/John Bazemore

      Rose Bowl (Jan. 1): Michigan (2) vs. Washington (3)
      Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1): Georgia (1) vs. Florida State (4)

      National Championship (Jan. 8): Georgia vs. Michigan

      Another week of zero changes in this section, although it's evident that Oregon is charging hard after Washington. At this point, a rematch in the Pac-12 Championship Game feels inevitable.

      Georgia is facing a similar situation with one-loss Alabama now officially waiting in the SEC Championship Game. Both programs sealed their familiar spots in Atlanta with blowout victories over Ole Miss and Kentucky, respectively, last weekend.

      The season-ending showdown between Michigan and Ohio State still looms as the decisive moment in the Big Ten.

      Florida State, meanwhile, takes on North Alabama and Florida before, in all likelihood, taking on Louisville for the ACC crown.

