College Football Playoff Projections: Week 12 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

Las Vegas (Dec. 23): Wisconsin vs. USC

First Responder (Dec. 26): Georgia Tech vs. Texas Tech

Guaranteed Rate (Dec. 26): Illinois vs. West Virginia

Mayo (Dec. 27): Duke vs. Tennessee

Holiday (Dec. 27): North Carolina State vs. Arizona

Texas (Dec. 27): Kansas State vs. Texas A&M

Pinstripe (Dec. 28): Miami vs. Rutgers

Pop-Tarts (Dec. 28): North Carolina vs. Oklahoma State

Alamo (Dec. 28): Oklahoma vs. Utah

Stock Up: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Although the season hasn't gone as planned for Texas Tech, consecutive wins against TCU and Kansas have the Red Raiders on the brink of bowl eligibility. Granted, that sixth win probably needs to happen on Saturday at home opposite UCF instead of a trip to Texas on Nov. 24.

Stock Down: USC Trojans