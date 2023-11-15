B/R Recruiting: Underrated 2024 Prospects Who Could Make an Instant Impact

11 of 11

Credit: 247Sports

The only outlier in an otherwise-awful season for the Pittsburgh Panthers was a stunning upset win over Louisville, thus far the Cardinals' only loss of the year.

Even so, coach Pat Narduzzi needs to have to positivity happen down the stretch for the dreadful 2-8 Panthers, or he's going find himself on the hot seat.

Pitt needs a talent injection in a big way, and it would be a major win if the Panthers can get some immediate-impact ability from incoming running back Yasin Willis. The 6'1", 220-pound Montvale, New Jersey, native spurned Rutgers, Alabama, Kentucky and several other programs to play for Pitt.

He had to see the large, flashing vacancy sign above the running back room. The Panthers have had zero luck running the ball this year, and their leading rusher is Rodney Hammond Jr., who has just 381 rushing yards on a 4.2 average.

Willis needs to turn the trajectory right away. The Garden State has provided Pitt with a ton of talent over the years, most recently quarterback Kenny Pickett.

It's certainly a possibility with as many high-end offers as he had that Willis is the next big-time prospect from that state to play for the Panthers. He will have every opportunity to make an impact in '24.

