MLB Rookies of the Year 2023: Gunnar Henderson, Corbin Carroll Win AL, NL Awards

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

A highly expected result became a reality on Monday as Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson and Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll were named American and National League Rookies of the Year.

Henderson and Carroll dominated the voting ballots, with both of them being unanimously selected for their respective awards. It's just the fifth time in MLB history that both Rookies of the Year were unanimous selections.

Both Henderson and Carroll were widely regarded as the favorites to earn the top rookie honors in their respective leagues after they emerged as superstars during the 2023 season.

Henderson, who beat out Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas and Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee for the award, established himself as one of the faces of an Orioles team that finished with the best record in the AL at 101-61. He led all rookies with 28 home runs and 66 extra-base hits while adding 82 RBI and ranking first on the Orioles with 100 runs scored.

The No. 1 prospect entering the season, Henderson was also outstanding in the field, ranking third among AL shortstops with 10 defensive runs saved despite making just 64 starts at the position. He made 68 starts at third base and also saw time as designated hitter, earning the AL Silver Slugger Award for utility players. He's the first Orioles player to be named Rookie of the Year since Gregg Olson in 1989.

Carroll also seemed like a no-brainer to take home some hardware after a magical rookie campaign that included Arizona's first playoff appearance since 2017 and a trip to the 2023 World Series. He beat out New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman to become the first player in Diamondbacks franchise history to win the NL award.

Carroll recorded 25 home runs and 54 stolen bases this season, becoming the first rookie in MLB history to put together a 25-50 campaign. He led the D-Backs with 161 hits and a .285 batting average while also adding 76 RBI. He brought excitement to the Diamondbacks with his blazing baserunning and versatility on defense while playing multiple outfield positions.

The Diamondbacks knew what they had in Carroll early, signing the 23-year-old to an eight-year, $111 million contract extension in March. He more than lived up to the deal and will likely be an NL MVP candidate for years to come.