Jim Harbaugh: Michigan Should Be 'America's Team' for Win vs. Penn State amid Scandal

Jim Harbaugh: Michigan Should Be 'America's Team' for Win vs. Penn State amid ScandalNovember 13, 2023
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
After No. 3 Michigan overcame the absence of head coach Jim Harbaugh to defeat No. 10 Penn State on Saturday amid the ongoing sign-stealing scandal, Harbaugh saw something special in his team.
"Watching this, I was thinking, 'This has gotta be America's team,'" Harbaugh told reporters on Monday.
