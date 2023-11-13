Examining Bulls' Leverage in Potential Rebuild amid LaVine, Caruso, NBA Trade Rumors

Examining Bulls' Leverage in Potential Rebuild amid LaVine, Caruso, NBA Trade RumorsNovember 13, 2023
The Chicago Bulls could be on the verge of the NBA's next rebuilding project.
They have a roster ostensibly built to win now—at least in terms of the ages and salaries of many key rotation players—but they lack the upside to compete for anything more than a play-in tournament spot. And if that tourney tipped right now, they wouldn't even make the cut.
To the surprise of no one, rival teams across the Association have put the Bulls on rebuild watch.
"In talking to some people around the league, the scouts are jamming themselves into Bulls games because they realize that at some point, the Bulls may break this team up," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on NBA Today. "And they're all gathering intelligence like, 'What's going to happen with the Bulls?'"
While many outside of the Windy City have been waiting for Chicago to accept the inevitability of this rebuild, they may have overlooked the kind of negotiating power the Bulls potentially possess. Even if they're late to the rebuilding party, they still wield enough leverage to come out of this effort in relatively good shape.
This Should Be a Seller's Market
Forecasting this season's trade climate, the number of possible sellers might be minuscule compared to the number of buyers. That's great news for Chicago—or would be if it was fully committed to a rebuild, at least.
The bottom of the standings is largely populated by long-term rebuilders with few win-now contributors to shop around and win-now hopefuls aiming to recover from a rough start. If teams with losing records like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers do anything at the deadline, they'll look for plug-and-play additions who could help turn around their seasons.
There are a few seller candidates, of course, but they aren't guaranteed to take that plunge.
The Toronto Raptors could enter that market, but remember, this is the same team that held onto Fred VanVleet last season only to watch him leave in free agency. Who's to say they'll handle Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby any differently?
Bulls Have Quality Contributors to Deal
While the Bulls have encountered a number of issues since losing Lonzo Ball to a knee injury in Jan. 2022, talent hasn't been one of them.
DeMar DeRozan was an All-Star last season, and Zach LaVine joined him at the world's greatest pickup game in 2021-22. Nikola Vučević is on course to average a double-double for the sixth consecutive season. Alex Caruso may post unassuming counting stats (7.8 points and 2.4 assists in 23.6 minutes), but his impact is enormous.
"He's a phenomenal player," Kevin Durant said of Caruso recently. "I don't want to even call him a role player; he's a guy you can plug with any lineup and he will make the right reads and right plays on the defensive and offensive side and the Bulls are lucky to have him."
Teams in need of more scoring and shot-creation would take long looks at DeRozan and LaVine. Those hoping for an interior upgrade might find what they're looking for in Vučević. Virtually any contending team would have some level of interest in Caruso.
Chicago could—and should—set a hefty asking price on these players. If this trade market doesn't have many sellers, the Bulls could roster several of the best players up for grabs.
There Isn't a Dire Need to Rush This
While some Bulls fans—and plenty of potential win-now shoppers—might be eagerly awaiting the start of this rebuild, the truth is Chicago isn't facing a ticking clock.
Sure, the Bulls might improve their current lottery odds by tearing it down sooner than later, but if they demolish this roster, they'll likely have several lean years and multiple chances to strike lottery gold. While they owe a 2025 first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, it has top-10 protection that year and top-eight protection the two beyond it (then converting to a second-rounder if it hasn't conveyed), so if they truly bottom out, there's a decent chance they never cough up that first.
No one in Chicago is publicly requesting a trade, so it's not like the front office feels any pressure on that front. Among key trade chips, only DeRozan is on an expiring deal, so the Bulls would have chances to deal the rest later on if nothing comes to fruition between now and the deadline. It could be easier (and maybe more lucrative) to deal players like LaVine and Vučević over the offseason.
Chicago should, of course, have its eyes and ears open in case a compelling offer comes along, but the Bulls aren't in a position where they'll be forced to take pennies on the dollar. They can stretch out this sale if needed to maximize their return and best position the franchise going forward.