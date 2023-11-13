Examining Bulls' Leverage in Potential Rebuild amid LaVine, Caruso, NBA Trade Rumors

3 of 3

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

While some Bulls fans—and plenty of potential win-now shoppers—might be eagerly awaiting the start of this rebuild, the truth is Chicago isn't facing a ticking clock.

Sure, the Bulls might improve their current lottery odds by tearing it down sooner than later, but if they demolish this roster, they'll likely have several lean years and multiple chances to strike lottery gold. While they owe a 2025 first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, it has top-10 protection that year and top-eight protection the two beyond it (then converting to a second-rounder if it hasn't conveyed), so if they truly bottom out, there's a decent chance they never cough up that first.

No one in Chicago is publicly requesting a trade, so it's not like the front office feels any pressure on that front. Among key trade chips, only DeRozan is on an expiring deal, so the Bulls would have chances to deal the rest later on if nothing comes to fruition between now and the deadline. It could be easier (and maybe more lucrative) to deal players like LaVine and Vučević over the offseason.