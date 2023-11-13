Warriors' Draymond Green: 'Players Have to F--king Take the Blame' When Playing Bad

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry desperately needs some help.

The Warriors star dropped 38 points in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking the second time in as many games Golden State has lost with Curry dropping 30-plus. Only once this season has a player other than Curry dropped 20 points in a game.

Draymond Green has grown tired of the struggles, and he's calling out his teammates.

"We as players have to do better," Green told reporters. "When we're playing well, players get the credit ... when you're playing bad, players have to f--king take the blame as well. We can come up here and point a bunch of fingers ... at the end of the day we play basketball and it's our [job] to figure it out and play better."

Green is averaging 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game this season, and his scoring output is actually the best it's been since 2017-18.

Instead, it's been the abject failure of Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins to get anything going that's been the most glaring. Thompson, playing in a contract year, is shooting just 34.7 percent from three-point range and is averaging just 16.1 points per game—his worst number since his rookie season.

Wiggins' performance has fallen off a cliff, with the 28-year-old averaging a career-low 10.5 points per game and shooting an abysmal 15.4 percent from three. With the Warriors essentially swapping streaky scorer Jordan Poole out for a playmaker in Chris Paul in their rotation this offseason, the non-Steph scoring has been hard to come by.

"Everything is on the table for us for adjustments," Curry said. "When you've lost three straight, you have to make adjustments. I don't know if it's a rotation thing or whatever the case is, but everything is on the table and everyone has to be ready to step in."