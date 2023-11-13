Peter King on Jim Harbaugh: 'I Wonder' If Raiders, Commanders 'Take on That Headache'

David Berding/Getty Images

Peter King of NBC Sports isn't so sure the NFL will offer Jim Harbaugh a comfortable landing spot in the event his tenure at Michigan comes to an end.

"I think I'm not sure how the whole Michigan thing will end up, but I wonder if Jim Harbaugh is drummed out of college football in the next two or three months, whether any team in the NFL will take on that headache," King wrote in his weekly column.

He seemingly cast doubt on the interest levels of the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders specifically.

The Big Ten suspended Harbaugh from the sideline for three games amid the sign-stealing scandal surrounding the Michigan football program. The specter of NCAA discipline looms as well since its investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero first reported on Oct. 29 that it may not be as simple for Harbaugh as bolting for the NFL and effectively avoiding any consequences.

"The NFL is unlikely to make itself a safe harbor for Harbaugh to escape what could be substantial NCAA discipline, league sources say, raising the strong possibility Harbaugh would need to serve some or all of any possible suspension he could face in college if he returns to the pros," they reported.

Under normal circumstances, it would be no sure thing Harbaugh would have an NFL offer waiting for him at the end of the year because his reputation precedes him. It's telling that a coach who went 44-19-1 and won an NFC title in four years with the San Francisco 49ers can't seem to get back in the league.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reflected in a 2020 appearance on Tiki & Tierney the 59-year-old is "better suited for college" because his approach and demeanor can wear on his players after a few years. In the NFL, the roster doesn't turn over to the extent it does in college, hence the issue.

Former NFL offensive guard Alex Boone, who was there for the entirety of Harbaugh's run in San Francisco, painted a similar picture in a profile of the coach on HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.