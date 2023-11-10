Jim Harbaugh Suspended from Sideline for 3 Games amid Michigan Sign-Stealing Probe

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Big Ten suspended Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh from being on the sideline during games through the remainder of the regular season amid the NCAA's investigation into allegations of sign stealing by the football program.

ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported the ban. Harbaugh will still be allowed to coach during the week.

While Harbaugh has yet to be disciplined by the NCAA, Thamel reported on Nov. 4 the most likely outcome of the NCAA's investigation would be a suspension.

Michigan released a statement in response to the punishment, per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic:

Friday's ban marks the second time Harbaugh has been suspended in 2023. The university issued a self-imposed three-game ban to start the season stemming from alleged recruiting violations that occurred during a COVID-19 dead period.

Per an Oct. 19 report from Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, the Wolverines were being investigated for allegedly violating NCAA rules that prohibit in-person scouting of future opponents.

Thamel and Mark Schlabach noted Connor Stalions, a low-level staffer for Michigan, was at the center of the investigation and had purchased tickets under his own name to more than 30 games at 11 different Big Ten schools over the past three seasons.

Harbaugh said in a statement about the investigation that he had no knowledge of illegal sign stealing on the staff but that he would fully cooperate with the NCAA.

The University of Michigan announced on Nov. 3 that Stalions resigned from his position after reportedly refusing to cooperate with any internal or external investigations.

Amid the investigation, Andrew Beaton and Rachel Bachman of the Wall Street Journal reported the school rescinded a contract offer to Harbaugh that would have made him the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten.

However, per Michigan insider John U. Bacon, school administrators are "proceeding with Harbaugh's contract." He previously signed a five-year deal in February 2022 that tied him to the Wolverines through the 2026 season.

Amid speculation the Big Ten was going to hand down punishment against the program, Wetzel and Dellenger reported Michigan issued a 10-page report to the conference objecting to any discipline and included documents and pictures of its own offensive and defensive signals allegedly being stolen by other Big Ten teams.

The discipline comes as the Wolverines are preparing to play Penn State on Saturday in a matchup of two Top 10 teams.