Phillies Right Not To Shop Nick Castellanos Amid MLB Trade Rumors

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are not looking to trade right fielder Nick Castellanos and rightfully so.

ESPN's Buster Olney, citing a source within the organization, reported, "They aren't interested in moving Nick Castellanos. They consider him an important part of the team and value his production, and have no intention of trading him."

The report came on the heels of one from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, who surprised the baseball world on November 9 when he revealed the team was open to dealing the star right fielder.

Regardless of the intel that prompted Feinsand to file his report, or if Philadelphia did indeed think about it for a moment, the team not shipping out a player that has been such a key part of the organization's identity is the right call.

Since joining the Phillies, he has belted 42 home runs, driven in 168 RBIs, and stolen 18 bases. His slash line in 2023 was .272/.311/.476, all significant improvements from the season before.

Defensively, he accumulated a 1.000 fielding percentage.

His five home runs in the 2023 postseason were tied with Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber and helped sustain the explosive Phillies offense that helped them return to the NLCS for the second, consecutive year.

In the NLDS against divisional foes Atlanta, he made history by becoming the first player to hit multiple home runs in consecutive playoff games.

Beyond his on-field play, the swagger with which he carries himself is reflected in how the team attacks every game. Nothing is too big for him, he knows he can play the game, and he does not have time for nonsense.

Sometimes it can be construed as flippancy, others as attitude, but Castellanos is not bothered by the noise. He plays baseball, extremely well, and has developed into one of the cornerstones of a Phillies team that is very capable of winning a World Series every season.