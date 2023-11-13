3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 10 Loss vs. Steelers

1 of 3

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Packers have another year after this one with which to evaluate Love, but you can bet that they'd prefer to know what they have heading into the offseason. To this point, though, the jury is still out.



Sunday's game was a microcosm of the quarterback's 2023 campaign. He had a couple of nearly flawless touchdown passes—including a gorgeous 35-yard strike to Jayden Reed—but the flashes haven't come often enough.



Love was 7-of-13 for 90 yards and two touchdowns at the half. He finished 21-of-40 for 289 yards, two scores and two interceptions. He also had a couple of wasted red-zone opportunities.



In the third quarter, the Utah State product missed an open Luke Musgrave on 3rd-and-9 and the Packers settled for a field goal. In the fourth quarter, he short-armed a pass to Christian Watson that was picked off, preserving Pittsburgh's four-point lead.

