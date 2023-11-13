Pretender or Contender: Which Surprise NHL Teams Are For Real?

1 of 5

There's been a long run of irrelevance at Disney West.

The Anaheim Ducks were among the NHL's most consistent teams in the early stages of the 2000s—winning a Stanley Cup in 2007 and making the playoffs in 11 of 13 seasons between the springs of 2006 and 2018.

But it's been something less than the happiest place on earth in recent years, with five straight playoff misses, no better than a sixth-place divisional finish in that stretch, and a revolving door in the coach's office that had borne the names of Randy Carlyle, Bob Murray and Dallas Eakins before Greg Cronin was brought in to take over on June 5.

By comparison, though, it's been a blissful start to 2023-24.

The Ducks were 7-6-0 through 13 games and just a point out of what would be the second and final wild-card berth in the West, powered largely by a six-game win streak that ran from October 24 through November 5 and included defeats of both the Presidents' Trophy and Stanley Cup winners from last season.

Winger Frank Vatrano's nine goals in 13 games have him on pace to smash a career-best of 24 goals from 2018-19, and veteran goalie John Gibson has woken up the echoes of a Vezina-contending past with a .921 save percentage and 2.41 goals-against average through his first seven starts.

Verdict: Pretender