Pretender or Contender: Which Surprise NHL Teams Are For Real?

Andy Marlin/NHLI via Getty Images

It's been a revealing six weeks.

And while the usual stick-wielding suspects from Boston, Vegas, Carolina and Tampa Bay are among the NHL's top 10 teams heading into the weekend before Thanksgiving, there are several others surprisingly still lingering with the elite.

Two teams that failed to reach the playoffs in 2021-22 and weren't forecast to fare much better this time around—the New Jersey Devils and Winnipeg Jets—were within two and nine points of the league-leading Bruins through Thursday's games, while the Seattle Kraken, Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers are each in early contention as well.

Their initial successes prompted B/R's hockey writing types to convene to determine which members of the quintet are most likely to stay in the fight for the long term and earn themselves coveted "contender" status and which are probably on the verge of falling back toward a more expected "pretender" status over the next several weeks.

The surprise squads are listed alphabetically by city/state name, and the aforementioned contender/pretender determination is included at the bottom of each summary.

Scroll through to see what we came up with, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.