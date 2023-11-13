B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 11

Thanks for making the trip, USC. Now hold these touchdowns. Oregon quickly forced a punt on the Trojans' opening drive, then Bo Nix found Tez Johnson for a 77-yard score. USC answered with a touchdown, so Nix promptly hit Troy Franklin for an 84-yard score. Doesn't get much more explosive than that. Nix threw for 412 yards and four touchdowns in the essential 36-27 victory for the Ducks.

Look, there's a lot of football happening in November. If you miss MAC games on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, I understand. This week, however, Toledo cruised past Eastern Michigan 49-23 to clinch the West Division for the second successive year. In a few weeks, Toledo will have a chance to claim its fifth MAC championship.

Historically speaking, three team losses can crush a player in the Heisman Trophy race. Jayden Daniels simply must be a part of the conversation, though. He's been the nation's most productive player all season, and he just became the first player in FBS history to throw for 350 yards and rush for 200 in a game. He registered 372 and 234, respectively, totaling five touchdowns in a 52-35 win over Florida.