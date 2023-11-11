With or Without Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Proves It's the Best Team in College Football

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Miles away, in a hotel room surrounded by family and friends and his own complicated emotions, Jim Harbaugh sat dormant while his football team delivered its most convincing win to date—a victory that will elevate Michigan's case as the best team in all of college football.

We'll get to the game, which moved at warp speed and offered little to no offense on either side. Michigan beat Penn State 24-15 on the road, enhancing its Big Ten and College Football Playoff resume greatly in the process.

But it's hard not to start with Harbaugh, who found out he was being suspended by the Big Ten as the team made the voyage to Happy Valley. An NCAA investigation is ongoing, although this one will take time. The timing and circumstances surrounding the suspension are both cryptic and controversial.

As details of Michigan's sign-stealing scandal unfold, the conference decided to act even as more pieces of the situation are being put together. Harbaugh will not be permitted to coach in any of his team's remaining regular-season games from the sideline, although he will still be able to coach his team during practice.

The half-measure is exactly that; further punishment could still come down. Amid calls for action, however, new commissioner Tony Petitti delivered an immediate response.

Michigan has since responded by filing a temporary restraining order, putting the Big Ten's decision in flux. A hearing is set for Friday regarding the restraining order. Perhaps Harbaugh will be on the sideline once again. Or maybe the punishment will be enhanced.

In short, stay tuned.

As chaos further engulfed the Michigan program, however, the Wolverines reminded the rest of the sport that this current football team, under unbelievable circumstances, still has all the pieces to win a national championship.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

In Harbaugh's absence, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore stepped in as head coach. While unusual, this is the second time Moore has coached the Wolverines this year with his coach suspended. (That, of course, was for a different investigation and alleged violation. Yes, it's been that kind of season.)

Ultimately, the Michigan offense didn't do much largely because it wasn't asked to. In fact, for a prolonged stretch of the game, they didn't throw the ball at all. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy, one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, completed seven of his eight passes for 60 yards. That was it.

The Wolverines' plan to shorten the game, control the ball and kill the clock worked brilliantly. Running back Blake Corum ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns and did all that was necessary in a game that Michigan largely seemed in control of.

The game plan wasn't complicated or sexy. The plan to limit Penn State on the ground and force quarterback Drew Allar to make plays, which he could not, played out perfectly.

Nittany Lions coach James Franklin, who has struggled to win games of magnitude, struggled to beat a team without its current coach. Michigan went into one of the nation's most difficult environments, with Harbaugh watching the events unfold on a television down the street.

The team leaves together, unbeaten.

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Until this week, we criticized Michigan's strength of schedule, and for good reason. The Wolverines' path to reach this point, while dominant, has included a lack of meaningful opponents.

In fact, until Saturday, one could argue that the best win of the season likely came against UNLV in the team's second game.

That changes now, albeit under such fluid circumstances. Although Harbaugh's inability to coach has undeniably been a distraction, it's also galvanized a Michigan program that needs no further motivation.

Beyond motivation, the talent is exceptional. The Wolverines entered Saturday with the nation's No. 1 scoring defense, and this unit delivered when it absolutely had to. Offensively, while McCarthy wasn't asked to do much against Penn State, he's shown considerable growth across the board this season.

This group is balanced, deep and very much in control of its football future despite the endless sea of developments that seem to transpire each and every week. While Ohio State and Georgia and Florida State and others are still very much in the mix for a national championship, Michigan feels a cut above in many respects.

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Granted, the limited status of one of the best coaches in all of football is concerning. Harbaugh's absence, while somewhat familiar, is an undeniable hit. Saying otherwise would be misguided.

But this is nothing new for a program that seems to thrive in anarchy. It's also a ritual that the team has been through, which enhances the rhythm moving forward.

While the College Football Playoff selection committee has voted Georgia and Ohio State above the Wolverines in the first two weeks that rankings were released, this is more a matter of resume than roster excellence.

And in the instance of Michigan, resume need not matter now. A home game against Ohio State—one of the most anticipated regular-season football games in recent memory—is now less than two weeks away.

The stage will be set, whether Harbaugh coaches or not. A third consecutive win over the Buckeyes would likely cement the Wolverines as the No. 1 team in college football heading into conference championship weekend.

This rise, of course, will not be widely accepted or appreciated. With further details of the scandal likely to be revealed in the weeks ahead, Michigan will become a more polarizing football program than it already is.