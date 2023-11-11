Video: Michigan's Sherrone Moore Thanks Jim Harbaugh, Cries After Win vs. Penn State

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

An emotional Sherrone Moore dedicated the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines' 24-15 road win over the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday to suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Moore, who is Michigan's offensive coordinator and served as acting head coach Saturday, broke down in tears as he thanked Harbaugh during a postgame interview:

"I want to thank Coach Harbaugh. I f--king love you, man," Moore said. "I love the s--t out of you, man. This is for you."

The Big Ten announced Friday that Harbaugh would be suspended for Michigan's final three games of the regular season amid an investigation into an alleged off-campus scouting and signal-stealing controversy.

Per ESPN, the University of Michigan filed a temporary restraining order in hopes of stopping the suspension, but since no ruling was made Saturday, the Wolverines were without Harbaugh against Penn State.

Dating back to last season, former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions allegedly enlisted himself and others to attend games of future Big Ten opponents and potential College Football Playoff opponents in order to film the sidelines in an effort to decode signs.

Stalions was initially suspended by Michigan amid an investigation, but he resigned from his position last week.

Despite Harbaugh insisting that he was not involved with any sign stealing and didn't know about it, the Big Ten decided to suspend him.

By virtue of Saturday's win, the Wolverines improved to 10-0 overall and 7-0 in Big Ten play this season. They can clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and potentially the CFP with wins over Maryland and No. 1 Ohio State over the next two weeks.