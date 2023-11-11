Jalen Milroe's Evolution Praised by CFB Fans as Alabama Dominates Kentucky in Win

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe continued his unlikely ascent Saturday leading the No. 8 Crimson Tide to a 49-21 road win over the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

By virtue of Milroe's 240 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 16-of-23 passing, as well as three rushing touchdowns, Bama improved to 9-1 overall and the 7-0 in SEC play this season, and secured a spot in the SEC Championship Game by clinching the SEC West.

With six touchdowns responsible for in the game, Milroe joined elite company in the annals of Alabama football history, according to CBS Sports' Mike Rodak:

Milroe helped the Tide race out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter with two passing touchdowns and one rushing score, and they were never truly challenged the rest of the way:

Few could have expected Milroe and Alabama to get to this point, as head coach Nick Saban benched Milroe following a 34-24 loss to Texas earlier this season that saw him throw a pair of interceptions.

After quarterbacks Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson failed to impress in a 17-3 win over South Florida, Milroe was moved back into the starting lineup.

Over the past five games, Milroe has passed for 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, and rushed for eight touchdowns, making himself a dark-horse Heisman Trophy candidate and putting Alabama back in the College Football Playoff conversation.

After watching him dismantle Kentucky on Saturday, many fans and observers praised Milroe's growth on X, formerly known as Twitter:

After dealing with some early-season issues, the Tide have now won each of their past three games by multiple scores, and they are playing their best football down the stretch.

Provided Alabama wins its next two games over Chattanooga and Auburn as expected, it will clash with undefeated Georgia in the SEC Championship Game for the third time in the past six years.

One more loss will likely knock the Tide out of the CFP race, but if they win out, possibly hand the Bulldogs their first loss and win the SEC, it would be virtually impossible for the committee to keep Bama out of the playoffs.