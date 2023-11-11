X

    Jalen Milroe's Evolution Praised by CFB Fans as Alabama Dominates Kentucky in Win

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVNovember 11, 2023

    LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 11: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on November 11, 2023 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe continued his unlikely ascent Saturday leading the No. 8 Crimson Tide to a 49-21 road win over the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

    By virtue of Milroe's 240 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 16-of-23 passing, as well as three rushing touchdowns, Bama improved to 9-1 overall and the 7-0 in SEC play this season, and secured a spot in the SEC Championship Game by clinching the SEC West.

    With six touchdowns responsible for in the game, Milroe joined elite company in the annals of Alabama football history, according to CBS Sports' Mike Rodak:

    Mike Rodak @mikerodak

    Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe becomes the third player in school history to be responsible for six touchdowns in a game -- three passing, three rushing today vs. Kentucky.<br><br>Joins Tua Tagovailoa (twice) and Bryce Young.

    Milroe helped the Tide race out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter with two passing touchdowns and one rushing score, and they were never truly challenged the rest of the way:

    Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL

    BOOM!!💥<a href="https://twitter.com/JalenMilroe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenMilroe</a> ➡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/officiallly13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@officiallly13</a><br><br>📺 ESPN <a href="https://t.co/o72QGUesKY">pic.twitter.com/o72QGUesKY</a>

    Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL

    THROWIN' DIMES!! 👀👀<a href="https://twitter.com/JalenMilroe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenMilroe</a> ➡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/showtime1kp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@showtime1kp</a><br><br>📺 ESPN <a href="https://t.co/PwI3Yc3VC1">pic.twitter.com/PwI3Yc3VC1</a>

    Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL

    Milroe Magic 🪄<a href="https://twitter.com/JalenMilroe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenMilroe</a> ➡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/RoydellW_6?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RoydellW_6</a><br><br>📺 ESPN <a href="https://t.co/vZ1xT5AJr7">pic.twitter.com/vZ1xT5AJr7</a>

    Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL

    Can't stop a 🚂<a href="https://twitter.com/JalenMilroe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenMilroe</a><br> <br>📺 ESPN <a href="https://t.co/zS575eWWiI">pic.twitter.com/zS575eWWiI</a>

    Few could have expected Milroe and Alabama to get to this point, as head coach Nick Saban benched Milroe following a 34-24 loss to Texas earlier this season that saw him throw a pair of interceptions.

    After quarterbacks Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson failed to impress in a 17-3 win over South Florida, Milroe was moved back into the starting lineup.

    Over the past five games, Milroe has passed for 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, and rushed for eight touchdowns, making himself a dark-horse Heisman Trophy candidate and putting Alabama back in the College Football Playoff conversation.

    After watching him dismantle Kentucky on Saturday, many fans and observers praised Milroe's growth on X, formerly known as Twitter:

    Austin Randolph @austinsrandolph

    The evolution of Jalen Milroe is something else man. Happened really fast. He has become a really really good player for this team

    Noble Living @NobleLiving_

    People arent talking about Jalen Milroe's growth this season enough. <br><br>When Alabama find their way into the CFP you will see.

    Jeff @j_mac21

    The growth of Jalen Milroe over 2 months — maybe he isn't responsible, but if he is Tommy Rees should be Broyles Award winner on that alone.

    Cam Mellor @CamMellor

    We're watching the incredible growth of Jalen Milroe today — and it's awesome <a href="https://t.co/kJcW8eKVvX">pic.twitter.com/kJcW8eKVvX</a>

    A.j. Jones III @ajklever

    Milroe is developing into a phenomenal QB right in front of our eyes. His growth as a passer is incredible. I got all the receipts from the haters after the Texas game. 😎 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rolltide?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rolltide</a>

    Coach K | Keith Sanchez @TheTalentCode

    Really appreciate the development of JALEN MILROE as the season has continued. Has put Alabama back in the category of one of CFB's dominant teams !!! <br> <a href="https://t.co/pjLvifOFb0">pic.twitter.com/pjLvifOFb0</a>

    Esther Scott Workman @estherscott

    This could be us but you didn't support Jalen Milroe during the first half of the season and now he's a dark horse for the Heisman <a href="https://t.co/DfEgRlish4">pic.twitter.com/DfEgRlish4</a>

    Alabama Outsider @AlabamaOutsider

    I asked AI to show me a portrait of Jalen Milroe <a href="https://t.co/yD0RZtlfmW">pic.twitter.com/yD0RZtlfmW</a>

    QueenTJ @BamaGirlLife

    Please don't say Milroe can't pass any more… I'm not listening

    Adam Spencer @AdamSpencer4

    Jalen Milroe is going to be a first-round QB when he's done at Alabama.

    After dealing with some early-season issues, the Tide have now won each of their past three games by multiple scores, and they are playing their best football down the stretch.

    Provided Alabama wins its next two games over Chattanooga and Auburn as expected, it will clash with undefeated Georgia in the SEC Championship Game for the third time in the past six years.

    One more loss will likely knock the Tide out of the CFP race, but if they win out, possibly hand the Bulldogs their first loss and win the SEC, it would be virtually impossible for the committee to keep Bama out of the playoffs.

    It wasn't long ago that Alabama looked to be out of it, but with Milroe playing at an elite level, Saban's national title hopes are very much alive.