AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights From Nov. 11

0 of 0

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage of AEW Collision on November 11.

Full Gear is next weekend, so this show spent a lot of time hyping the pay-per-view. However, we still got plenty of action.

The Righteous and Lance Archer had their first match as a unit, but they had a tall task ahead of them when they were put against Sting, Adam Copeland and Darby Allin.

We also saw bouts like Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart, Nick Wayne vs. Dalton Castle and much more.