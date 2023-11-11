Jim Harbaugh's Suspension to Be Considered by CFP Committee If Michigan Loses

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

If the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines lose Saturday's road game against the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions amid head coach Jim Harbaugh's suspension, the College Football Playoff committee will factor in Harbaugh's absence when deciding how it will impact their CFP ranking.

According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, CFP executive director Bill Hancock said the committee "will take into consideration what happens in any game including absence of players or coaches. The committee looks at everything that affected goes into a game."

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel and Adam Rittenberg, the Big Ten announced Friday that it had suspended Harbaugh for the final three games of the regular season amid an investigation into allegations that the Michigan football program was involved with illegal off-campus scouting and signal stealing.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.