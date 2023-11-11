49ers' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 10

2 of 3

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

San Francisco should have its eyes on seeding at the top of the NFC.

The 49ers can finish Week 10 on the same record as the Lions if they beat the Jaguars and the NFC North leader stumbles against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Los Angeles is in its own playoff hunt in the AFC wild-card standings. A win over Detroit could go a long way in helping the Chargers finish in the top seven of their own conference.

The 49ers and Lions are currently locked in a battle for the No. 2 seed, which is significant since the winner of that battle would not have to see the Eagles until the NFC Championship Game, or be the team to host the NFC title game if Philadelphia loses.

San Francisco can pick up ground on the Eagles through a head-to-head victory in Week 13, but it does not play Detroit this season.