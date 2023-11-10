Olney: Juan Soto '100 Percent' Likely to Be Dealt from Padres amid MLB Trade Rumors

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ESPN's Buster Olney says three-time All-Star Juan Soto is "100 percent" going to be traded by the San Diego Padres this winter.

Soto is currently set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2025.

Olney said on The Michael Kay show Friday afternoon that Soto will "absolutely" be traded prior to the final year of his club-controlled contract.

Soto is projected to make $33 million through arbitration in 2024, per MLB Trade Rumors.

The Padres have talked with Soto about his next contract but aren't close to agreeing on an extension, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.

Soto led the NL with 132 walks last season as he slashed .275/.410/.519 with 35 home runs.

