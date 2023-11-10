MLB Rumors: Nick Castellanos Trade Not Eyed by Phillies, Seen as 'Important' to PHI

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies veteran Nick Castellanos has seen his name pop up in trade rumors over the last week, but it appears the club isn't looking to move on from him this winter.

The Phillies have "no intention" of trading Castellanos, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. Philadelphia "consider him an important part of the team and value his production," Olney added.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Thursday that the Phillies are "open to the idea of trading" Castellanos this offseason, adding that his "streaky ways and disappointing performance in the NLCS could result in an offseason change."

Castellanos struggled in an NLCS loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, hitting just .042 in seven games.

However, the 31-year-old has been a fairly consistent player for the Phillies since joining the team ahead of the 2022 campaign and put together his best season in a Philadelphia uniform in 2023.

In 157 games, Castellanos slashed .272/.311/.476 with 29 home runs, 106 RBI and 11 stolen bases. Additionally, he put together a strong start to the postseason prior to the NLCS, hitting .391 with four home runs and five RBI in six games between the NLWC against the Miami Marlins and NLDS against the Atlanta Braves.

Castellanos is under contract with the Phillies through the 2026 season with an average annual salary of $20 million. So if Philadelphia is interested in moving on from him, he could fetch a decent return given the term on his deal and his performance over the last few years.

If the Phillies were to trade Castellanos, it's possible they would look to add another outfielder this winter. The veteran has served as Philadelphia's starting right fielder with Bryce Harper's move to first base.