Shedeur Sanders' Rolls-Royce Booted by Colorado Parking Police in Deleted Video

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders became the latest person involved with the Buffaloes football team to feel the wrath of the University of Colorado's parking police on Thursday.

According to Josh Tolle of Buffs Beat, Payton Craft of Colorado's sports information department posted a since-deleted video on social media showing a boot or wheel clamp on Sanders' Rolls-Royce vehicle.

Deion Sanders, who is Shedeur's father and the Buffaloes' head coach, memorably received a ticket in September for a parking violation with his Lamborghini:

Per Tolle, at least eight players had their cars towed for parking violations over the summer during practice as well.

Defensive back Cam'Ron Silmon Craig recently posted receipts that showed he paid over $3,000 for 52 parking violations, prompting an anonymous Colorado player to tell Tolle: "It seems to be an ongoing problem on campus that needs to be fixed. We've had cars getting towed for parking near Folsom Field."

Two-way star Travis Hunter also spoke out against rash of tickets, saying he is "tired" of paying them.

Along with Deion and Hunter, Shedeur arrived at the University of Colorado this season after dominating at the FCS level with Jackson State.

Although the Buffs have hit the skids since a 3-0 start, Shedeur has put up monster numbers, completing 70.1 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards, 24 touchdowns and three interceptions, while also rushing for three scores.

On Saturday, the 4-5 Buffaloes will host No. 23 Arizona, knowing they need to win two of their final three games to become bowl eligible.