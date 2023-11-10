MLB Rumors: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Heavily Linked to Yankees, Mets in Free Agency

Eric Espada/Getty Images

As the wait for the Orix Buffaloes to post Yoshinobu Yamamoto continues, both the New York Yankees and New York Mets appear ready to make their best offer to sign the pitching sensation.

Per SNY's Andy Martino (h/t Danny Abriano and Alex Smith of SNY.tv), the Yankees are believed to be "strong contenders" for Yamamoto, while the Mets will also be "all over" him when he becomes available.

Martino did add the feeling this week at the league's GM meetings is the Mets will have a "tougher time" signing Yamamoto than the Yankees.

The Buffaloes announced on Sunday they will be posting Yamamoto for MLB teams when the window opens.

Once Yamamoto is formally posted, all 30 teams will be able to negotiate with him. The signing team will owe a fee to Orix that is a percentage based on the value of his contract.

MLB.com noted there is an expectation Yamamoto will receive a deal worth at least $200 million.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post and MLB Network, the Yankees and Mets are among at least eight teams expected to pursue the 25-year-old.

The Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks are other clubs cited by Heyman.

It's not a surprise the Yankees would be considered a frontrunner for Yamamoto. The team is in desperate need of impact starting pitching behind Gerrit Cole. The right-hander was the only pitcher on their roster who made at least 10 starts with an ERA under 4.00 last season.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has shown a willingness to be aggressive on the pitching market. He signed Carlos Rodón to a six-year, $162 million deal last offseason with the hope he could be the dominant starter they needed to pair with Cole.

Rodón struggled with injuries and consistency in his first season in the Bronx. He had a 6.65 ERA and allowed 113 hits in 89.1 innings over 16 starts.

The Mets have tried to build their rotation around aging starters in recent years. Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer were traded away midway through last season as the team was in the midst of a disappointing season.

Even though there is an expectation the Mets are focused more on building for 2025 and beyond, adding Yamamoto would at least make them more interesting next season as they continue to add more young players to the big-league roster and farm system.

Yamamoto has won the Eiji Sawamura Award given to the top pitcher in Nippon Professional Baseball in each of the past three seasons. He also won the Pacific League MVP award in 2021 and 2022.