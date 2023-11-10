Virginia's Perris Jones Stretchered Off Field After Suffering Injury vs. Louisville

G Fiume/Getty Images

Virginia Cavaliers running back Perris Jones left the field on a stretcher after suffering an injury in the third quarter of the team's game against No. 11 Louisville on Thursday night.

Jones suffered the injury after a hard collision following a screen pass, as he was reportedly down on the field for "a long time," according to Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated. His teammates gathered around him while he was carted off the field.

Virginia announced the player was transported to the U of L Medical Center in Louisville.

The sixth-year senior initially began as a walk-on and earned a scholarship after excelling on special teams.