Shohei Ohtani Predicted to Sign Dodgers Contract by MLB Execs in Free Agency Poll

Shohei Ohtani will be staying in Los Angeles—just not with the Angels, a number of executives across Major League Baseball believe. They tabbed the Dodgers as the favorite to land the two-way superstar in free agency this winter.

Ten of the 14 executives polled by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com chose the Dodgers as Ohtani's next team.

"Like everybody else, I think he ends up staying in Los Angeles, but with the other team there," a National League executive said. "When the Dodgers have an infatuation with a guy and they've made moves that seem like they do, they always get their guy. I would be surprised if that's not where he ends up."

The Dodgers have been listed as the overwhelming favorite to land Ohtani at sportsbooks as well, with the San Francisco Giants being considered a dark-horse second contender. The Angels are considered complete afterthoughts after failing to make the playoffs with Ohtani on their roster.

The New York Mets are also considered a contender given owner Steve Cohen's penchant for whipping out his checkbook in service of bringing a World Series to Queens.

"If Steve Cohen wakes up one morning and decides he wants him, maybe he ends up in New York," a National League executive said. "I don't know the guy well enough to know if it's going to be about the last dollar or a comfortable situation. If it's the last dollar, maybe that opens it up a little bit more."

Ohtani was a mortal lock to become the first player in North American sports history to sign a contract worth more than $500 million guaranteed until he suffered a UCL injury that will keep him from pitching during the 2024 season. It's the second time Ohtani's right elbow has needed a UCL repair, and data has not been particularly promising for players returning from a second surgery.

What makes Ohtani unique is that he's an MVP-caliber hitter to go along with being a Cy Young-caliber pitcher. He will likely sign a contract that is largely based on his performance as a hitter, featuring performance- and health-related incentives for his work as a pitcher.