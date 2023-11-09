MLB Trade Rumors: Phillies 'Open' to Nick Castellanos Deal; Hit .042 in 2023 NLCS

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Nick Castellanos helped lead the Philadelphia Phillies deep into the playoffs the last two years, but he could be on the way out this offseason.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported the National League East team is "open to the idea of trading" him, noting his "streaky ways and disappointing performance in the NLCS could result in an offseason change."

Castellanos hit just .042 during the National League Championship Series loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

While that would seemingly leave a hole in right field for the Phillies, Feinsand suggested the team could take the $20 million per year it owes the veteran over the next three seasons and use it to sign someone such as Jorge Soler and Teoscar Hernández.

Part of being streaky means there were plenty of positives during the past two years with Philadelphia for Castellanos as well.

He slashed .272/.311/.476 with 29 home runs, 106 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 157 games last season. He made his second career All-Star Game in the process and wasn't that far off from when he was a Silver Slugger winner with the Cincinnati Reds in 2021.

Castellanos slashed .309/.362/.576 with 34 home runs and 100 RBI that season.

The veteran has played for the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Reds and Phillies throughout his career, so it wouldn't be the first time he switched teams if he is moved. There will surely be some interest as well, especially since he isn't a rental player and has three more years of team control on his contract.

That means Philadelphia may be able to ask for more in return in any trade negotiations.

Castellanos will be 32 years old throughout the 2024 campaign and disappointed in the most recent playoff series, but some of the best performances of his career have come the past three years.