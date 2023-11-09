Father of Liverpool's Luis Díaz Released After Being Kidnapped for 12 Days

Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Colombian Football Federation announced Thursday the father of Liverpool star Luis Díaz was released from kidnappers.

Díaz's parents were kidnapped 12 days ago by the National Liberation Army, a guerrilla group in Colombia. While his mother was quickly rescued, his father remained in captivity.

The Colombian government opened negotiations to secure the release of Luis Manuel Díaz, while police offered a reward for information on his whereabouts.

As the story gained worldwide attention, ELN commander Eliecer Herlinto Chamorro called kidnapping the elder Díaz a "mistake."

"Lucho is a symbol of Colombia—that is how we in the ELN feel about him," he said, referencing the national team winger, per the Telegraph's Harriet Barber.

"We hope that the operational situation on the ground can be resolved, this is the guidance that the commanders have to expedite the release."

Ahead of his team's match against Nottingham Forest on Oct. 29, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said Díaz had been removed from the squad to attend to a "private situation." Diogo Jota scored the first goal in a 3-0 victory and held up Díaz's No. 7 shirt in a show of support.

Díaz returned to the pitch for Sunday's 1-1 draw with Luton Town. He scored the equalizer in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time and lifted up his shirt to reveal a message that read, "Freedom For Dad."

The 26-year-old then released a statement personally asking for his father's release.