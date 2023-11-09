Report: Harbaugh, Michigan Have 'No Indication' of Timetable for Big Ten Discipline

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

It reportedly isn't clear how long the college football world will be waiting for potential discipline from the Big Ten toward Michigan amid its ongoing sign-stealing scandal.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, "there's no indication of any timetable on a decision" from the conference regarding penalties for head coach Jim Harbaugh or the Wolverines program as a whole.

The Big Ten is "reviewing the lengthy written responses from both" the school and coach, which were issued in response to the conference's notice of disciplinary action.

That the league is taking its time isn't exactly surprising, as Thamel previously reported there would be no immediate ruling following Michigan's response so it could "absorb" it.

At this point, the only thing that has happened is the resignation of staff member Connor Stalions. Last month, ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Thamel reported Stalions was behind a sign-stealing scheme that saw him purchase tickets to more than 30 games involving 11 different Big Ten schools over the past three years.

Part of the operation included Stalions forwarding tickets to other people to presumably scout future Michigan opponents.

While Stalions has since resigned, Central Michigan is also investigating after images and videos of someone resembling the Wolverines staffer on the team's sideline wearing Chippewas gear appeared. Central Michigan was playing Michigan State during the game in question, and there were concerns Stalions could have been scouting the Spartans ahead of their matchup with the Wolverines.

Will Hobson of the Washington Post reported last month an outside investigative firm found evidence that photos and videos from the games scouted by Stalions and others "were uploaded to a computer drive maintained and accessed by Stalions as well as several other Michigan assistants and coaches," undercutting any suggestion he was a rogue actor.

There have also been plenty of pictures and videos circulating online showing Michigan's primary coordinators interacting with Stalions during games.

Hobson also reported "Michigan's sign-stealing operation expected to spend more than $15,000 this season sending scouts to more than 40 games played by 10 opponents."

Yet Harbaugh, who already served a three-game suspension earlier this season for alleged recruiting violations, has denied being involved in or knowing about the extent of the sign-stealing operation that is under investigation.

Much of the school's response to the Big Ten on Wednesday centered around what it called the lack of evidence and an overstep of the conference's authority to enact a punishment before due process:

It also warned the league it may be setting a precedent it will regret.

All of this comes as the Wolverines chase a national championship as one of the best teams in the country. They are undefeated and ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings with the opportunity to move up with upcoming games against Penn State and Ohio State to close the regular season.

A title would be the culmination of a turnaround that has coincided with the timeline of the alleged sign-stealing operation.

The Wolverines went 34-16 in Big Ten play with zero conference titles, zero CFP appearances and an 0-5 record against Ohio State in Harbaugh's first six years. They have gone 23-1 in conference play with two Big Ten titles, two CFP appearances and a 2-0 record against Ohio State since the start of the 2021 campaign.