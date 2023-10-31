Central Michigan Investigating If Connor Stalions Was on Sideline After Viral Photo

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The strange saga of Connor Stalions now involves Central Michigan opening an investigation to determine if the suspended Michigan football staffer was on the sidelines for its game on Sept. 1 against Michigan State.

Central Michigan athletic director Amy Folan issued a statement about the investigation after a photo circulated that led to speculation if Stalions was standing on its sideline.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel issued a statement on Oct. 19 that the football program was being investigated amid allegations of sign stealing:

"U-M Athletics will offer its complete cooperation to the NCAA in this matter. At the University of Michigan, all of us are committed to the highest standards of ethics and integrity for all members of our community. This is the same expectation I have of all coaches, staff, and student-athletes."

On Oct. 20, ESPN's Pete Thamel and Mark Schlabach reported Stalions, who is described as a "low-level staffer with a military background", was at the center of the NCAA's investigation for allegedly violating rules by scouting future opponents in person at games.

Manuel announced Stalions was being suspended with pay after he was identified as a person of interest in the investigation.

Per an Oct. 23 report from The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach and Austin Meek, Stalions bought tickets to watch at least seven Big Ten schools play in games over the past three seasons, including in 2023.

"Purchasing tickets to the game of an upcoming opponent does not violate NCAA rules," Auerbach and Meek wrote, "but using those tickets to scout other teams would be a violation of the NCAA rule prohibiting in-person, on-campus scouting."

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh issued a statement denying any knowledge of the alleged sign-stealing operation, but pledged to cooperate with the NCAA investigation.

Harbaugh has also denied a report from the Wall Street Journal's Andrew Beaton and Rachel Bachman that Michigan rescinded a contract offer to him in the wake of the sign-stealing investigation.

The Wolverines signed Harbaugh to a five-year extension in February 2022 that runs through the 2026 season. He has an 82-25 record in nine seasons at Michigan.