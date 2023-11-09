X

    GM: Reds Have Had Trade Talks About 'Multiple Players' amid Jonathan India Rumors

    Adam WellsNovember 9, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 27: Jonathan India #6 of the Cincinnati Reds runs out an RBI double during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 27, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Guardians defeated the Reds 4-3. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    As the Cincinnati Reds try to figure out what to do with their surplus of infielders, general manager Nick Krall is already engaged in the trade market.

    Speaking to reporters during the general managers meetings, Krall said he's talked with "a handful" of teams about "multiple players" on their roster.

    Krall's comments came after MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on Wednesday that second baseman Jonathan India was a "popular name" among executives, but the Reds have a high opinion of the 26-year-old and "aren't motivated to move him."

