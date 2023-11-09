GM: Reds Have Had Trade Talks About 'Multiple Players' amid Jonathan India Rumors

Jason Miller/Getty Images

As the Cincinnati Reds try to figure out what to do with their surplus of infielders, general manager Nick Krall is already engaged in the trade market.

Speaking to reporters during the general managers meetings, Krall said he's talked with "a handful" of teams about "multiple players" on their roster.

Krall's comments came after MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on Wednesday that second baseman Jonathan India was a "popular name" among executives, but the Reds have a high opinion of the 26-year-old and "aren't motivated to move him."

