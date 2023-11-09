Report: Royals 'Entertaining' Idea of 'Monster' Bobby Witt Jr. Contract Extension

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Kansas City Royals are not a big-market team, but they reportedly might act like one when it comes to signing shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to a significant contract extension.

"After free-agent shortstops Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson agreed to contracts for a combined $957 million last offseason, the Royals' chances of signing Bobby Witt Jr. to a monster extension seemed rather slim," Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote.

"They still might be. But the club is at least entertaining the idea of approaching Witt, according to a source briefed on the team's plans but not authorized to discuss them publicly."

Kansas City surely wants Witt as a franchise cornerstone, but it also doesn't necessarily have to rush a decision on his contract.

After all, he is not scheduled for unrestricted free agency until after the 2027 season. There is some value to getting out ahead of a contract decision, both for team morale and from a financial perspective if the expectation is deals will only continue to get larger, but the Royals don't have to panic and trade him if they cannot come to terms on a deal this offseason.

Keeping him long term would be ideal for the American League Central club.

Witt is just 23 years old and is coming off a career season that saw him slash .276/.319/.495 with 30 home runs, 96 RBI, 49 stolen bases and a league-best 11 triples. There is very little he cannot do offensively with his combination of power and speed.

While his defense could still use a bit of work, he took significant strides in that area last year as well.

According to FanGraphs, he was responsible for minus-18 defensive runs saved above average at shortstop as a rookie in 2022. However, he improved that to just minus-six in his second season.

If he continues on that trajectory, Witt could be among the league's top shortstops in the coming seasons.