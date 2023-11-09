X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Victor Wembanyama Disappoints NBA Fans in MSG Debut as Brunson, Knicks Beat Spurs

    Doric SamNovember 9, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 08: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts against the New York Knicks during the first quarter in the game at Madison Square Garden on November 08, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    Hours before Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs rookie big man Victor Wembanyama stood on the court in Madison Square Garden and told reporters he was surprised the famed arena wasn't as big as he'd thought it would be.

    The Garden must have seemed monstrous with the nearly 20,000 Knicks fans in attendance, as Wembanyama put forth a disappointing performance in his MSG debut as the Spurs suffered a 126-105 loss to fall to 3-5 this season.

    The 2023 No. 1 overall pick finished with 14 points on 4-of-14 shooting while adding nine rebounds, two assists and one block. He was held to two points in the first half and was 0-of-7 from the field before making his first shot late in the third quarter.

    While Wembanyama has all the talent and potential in the world, he's shown a lack of aggression at times throughout this season. He was rendered virtually nonexistent for most of Wednesday's game while facing the second-ranked defense in the NBA. The 19-year-old was pushed around all night by the Knicks frontcourt of Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein and Julius Randle.

    Fans on social media didn't hold back their disappointment in Wembanyama's MSG debut:

    br_betting @br_betting

    My bankroll after betting on Wemby in his MSG debut <a href="https://t.co/VI1K6Kkv1k">pic.twitter.com/VI1K6Kkv1k</a>

    Victor Wembanyama Disappoints NBA Fans in MSG Debut as Brunson, Knicks Beat Spurs
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Howard Beck @HowardBeck

    Knicks fans just went to the "Overrated" chant here at MSG. Oof. Welcome to NY, Wemby.

    Rit Holtzman @BenRitholtzNBA

    The Knicks, and primarily Mitch and iHart, have just beat Wemby up. <br><br>New York is extremely well equipped to do it, but that's going to be the blueprint for teams going forward.

    Kris Pursiainen @krispursiainen

    Brunson in isolation with Wembanyama. Crowd eating it up. Brunson pulls from several feet behind the arc - drills it.<br><br>Knicks 116, Spurs 99.

    𝕭ron (Parody) @cookedbylegoat

    VICTOR WEMBANYAMA AT HALFTIME<br>2 PTS<br>0/5 2PT<br>0/3 3PT<br>0% FG<br>2/2 FT<br>2TO<br>-16<br>Baguette Bol putting on a show at MSG!!!! <a href="https://t.co/OsJDCuu9wK">pic.twitter.com/OsJDCuu9wK</a>

    Big Knick Energy @BigKnickEnergy_

    I bet the Garden seems real fkn big now with 20,000 Knicks fans cheering at your bad play Wemby.

    Knicks Memes @KnicksMemes

    Wembanyama at Madison Square Garden <a href="https://t.co/gsfg8HnpHG">pic.twitter.com/gsfg8HnpHG</a>

    Julito McCullum aka LITO @IamJulito

    Son these Spurs players hate Wemby lmao they do not pass him the ball

    Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

    Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein showing up to guard Victor Wembanyama tonight <a href="https://t.co/Iv1omGqT9X">pic.twitter.com/Iv1omGqT9X</a>

    KnicksRe 🇳🇬 @Lonrinho

    wemby when playing the Knicks at MSG <a href="https://t.co/CE1LKyxdXb">pic.twitter.com/CE1LKyxdXb</a>

    Spurs Culture @SpursCulture

    Wemby pressing for sure

    #TAPE @BradyAustin98

    Wemby definitely feeling that MSG pressure

    KnicksNation @KnicksNation

    Wembanyama has those MSG gitters lol

    KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse

    THE MSG LIGHTS ARE TOO BRIGHT FOR WEMBY!!

    The Knicks Wall @TheKnicksWall

    Wemby STINKING it up

    Alex B. @KnicksCentral

    The Garden has Wemby SHOOK!!!

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    Just checked Wemby's point total tonight <a href="https://t.co/Qn3vUqrZE0">pic.twitter.com/Qn3vUqrZE0</a>

    It's still early in the season, so it's understandable that Wembanyama is still adjusting to the NBA. However, he won't be let off the hook for shrinking under the bright lights.

    NBA stars are giving Wembanyama their best effort, so he has to be prepared to match that level of intensity each time he's on the floor.

    Wembanyama will look for a better showing when the Spurs return to action on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.