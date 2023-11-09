Victor Wembanyama Disappoints NBA Fans in MSG Debut as Brunson, Knicks Beat Spurs

Elsa/Getty Images

Hours before Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs rookie big man Victor Wembanyama stood on the court in Madison Square Garden and told reporters he was surprised the famed arena wasn't as big as he'd thought it would be.

The Garden must have seemed monstrous with the nearly 20,000 Knicks fans in attendance, as Wembanyama put forth a disappointing performance in his MSG debut as the Spurs suffered a 126-105 loss to fall to 3-5 this season.

The 2023 No. 1 overall pick finished with 14 points on 4-of-14 shooting while adding nine rebounds, two assists and one block. He was held to two points in the first half and was 0-of-7 from the field before making his first shot late in the third quarter.

While Wembanyama has all the talent and potential in the world, he's shown a lack of aggression at times throughout this season. He was rendered virtually nonexistent for most of Wednesday's game while facing the second-ranked defense in the NBA. The 19-year-old was pushed around all night by the Knicks frontcourt of Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein and Julius Randle.

Fans on social media didn't hold back their disappointment in Wembanyama's MSG debut:

It's still early in the season, so it's understandable that Wembanyama is still adjusting to the NBA. However, he won't be let off the hook for shrinking under the bright lights.

NBA stars are giving Wembanyama their best effort, so he has to be prepared to match that level of intensity each time he's on the floor.