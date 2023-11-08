Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Knicks' Madison Square Garden 'Not as Big as I Expected'

AP Photo/Darren Abate

San Antonio Spurs star rookie big man Victor Wembanyama is making his debut at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday when his team will visit the New York Knicks.

Before the game, reporters asked him about his impressions of MSG:

"It's not as big as I expected but still the vibe is here," Wemby said in part.

He also cited the Knicks' "passionate fans" and added:

"I've heard from so many people that this is the best basketball gym in the world. I'm eager to find out. I'm definitely expecting some good team and individual performances here."

Wembanyama has impressed through seven games, averaging 19.4 points on 46.2 percent shooting, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.3 steals.

He's met the hype and then some so far with a few tremendous performances, particularly a 38-point outing against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in a 132-121 win on Nov. 2.

Now he'll be under the bright lights of MSG in a nationally televised game on ESPN, but nothing has seemed too big for him right now.

Wembanyama has displayed a penchant for finishing strong in fourth quarters and overtime, even after slow starts. Of note, he had nine points and three blocks in the fourth quarter of a 115-114 comeback win over the Suns in which the Spurs once trailed by 20.

The Knicks may present a tougher matchup for Wembanyama with defensive-minded center Mitchell Robinson patrolling the paint. Robinson has been a rebounding machine (12.4 RPG) so far and is coming off a four-steal outing against the Los Angeles Clippers.