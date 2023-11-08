Diamondbacks, Torey Lovullo Agree to Contract Extension After 2023 World Series Run

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

After making a surprising run to the 2023 World Series, the Arizona Diamondbacks are rewarding manager Torey Lovullo.

The team announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to terms with Lovullo on a contract extension. Steve Gilbert of MLB.com noted that the extension will keep Lovullo in the fold through the 2026 season.

This marks the second extension Lovullo has received this year, as the Diamondbacks signed him to a one-year extension through 2024 in June following their strong start to the season.

Lovullo's deal comes after Arizona extended the contract of general manager Mike Hazen through 2028. Hazen said at the time that he planned to extend Lovullo after the completion of the team's playoff run, which came to an end by losing to the Texas Rangers in five games in the World Series.

"I think he's always been an incredible game manager," Hazen said before Game 1 of the World Series. "I think he does a great job in our clubhouse, relationships with our players. I think that has taken on a new level."

The longest-tenured manager in Diamondbacks history, Lovullo was hired after the 2016 season. He was named 2017 NL Manager of the Year after leading Arizona to a Wild Card berth in his first year at the helm. After a five-year playoff drought, he led the Diamondbacks to an 84-78 record this season to earn the final Wild Card spot in the National League.