Potential 2024 College Football Transfer Candidates with a Month Until Window Opens

Potential 2024 College Football Transfer Candidates with a Month Until Window OpensNovember 9, 2023
Once the 2023 regular season ends, the transfer portal will quickly become a key part of college football headlines.
Understandably, it's been reasonably quiet to this point. Boise State receiver Eric McAlister is probably the headliner right now. Very soon, though, there will be plenty of marquee names looking for a new school.
Any number of former top recruits may decide to enter the portal because of the one-time transfer rule. However, we're focused on players who hold—or previously held—starting roles, but they may entertaining a move because their circumstances have changed.
The list is entirely subjective and not an official report of rumors that are happening around the sport.
Jayden de Laura, QB, Arizona
Jayden de Laura is a Power Five-caliber quarterback, which he's proven at both Washington State and Arizona.
But his future in Tucson is a major question mark.
Since an ankle injury sidelined de Laura, freshman Noah Fifita has sparked the Wildcats. They put a scare into both Washington and USC before defeating three straight Top 25 opponents.
It's reasonable to believe Fifita has become the long-term starter.
The challenge for de Laura is his previous transfer, but this is his fourth year in college. Depending on his academic situation, he could freely move a second time as a grad transfer.
Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami
Earlier this season, it seemed the Miami Hurricanes had unleashed the freshman version of Tyler Van Dyke in a new offense. He threw for 374 yards and five touchdowns in a meaningful win over Texas A&M.
Fast-forward two months, and Miami coach Mario Cristobal has publicly acknowledged what's been plain to see.
"Obviously, he's been banged up. But the bottom line is we've regressed in the passing game," he told WQAM (h/t Adam Lichtenstein of the Sun Sentinel). "It was our strength early in the year. It hasn't been good. I don't ever put that on one particular player or thing. We've got to take complete ownership of it. But we've regressed."
It's been so rough lately that Cristobal didn't commit to starting the 22-year-old in the rivalry game at Florida State.
Van Dyke has flashed some outstanding upside, but it might be time for both sides to explore a fresh start.
Will Rogers, QB, Mississippi State
Put simply, this must be a frustrating year for Will Rogers.
Mississippi State had to handle the death of head coach Mike Leach last December. As the program reeled, the school—then without an athletic director—chose to promote defensive coordinator Zach Arnett.
That transition—an exceptionally difficult one, for the record—has also led to a shift in the offensive style. It hasn't been a productive change for Rogers, who tossed three touchdowns in a quality win over Arizona but struggled mightily in losses to LSU and Alabama.
As if that's not enough, he's been sidelined for three games due to a shoulder injury. Just a tough year, right?
Rogers is a four-year starter but could play in 2024 because of the eligibility pause in 2020. Returning to an Air Raid offense may be preferable for the veteran quarterback.
Devin Brown, QB, Ohio State
Patience is the question for Devin Brown, who ultimately finished second in this season's competition with Kyle McCord.
McCord only has one year of eligibility remaining but is likely to return in 2024 because he's not a high-end draft prospect. Simultaneously, while he's fallen a bit short of expectations, he has been a decent player and shouldn't be in much danger of losing his job.
So, will Brown wait to compete for QB1 in 2025?
Ohio State always brings in a well-regarded player at the position, so the following factor isn't a surprise. But the Buckeyes landed Lincoln Kienholz in 2023 and hold commitments from 2024 pledge Air Noland and 2025 talent Tavien St. Clair. All of them are 4-star prospects.
Brown may return, but he'd have three seasons to play elsewhere with a greater shot to start in 2024, too.
Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
One of the more fascinating decisions belongs to Braelon Allen, who could stay at Wisconsin, transfer elsewhere or declare for the 2024 NFL draft.
Given that he's nearing 600 total carries and receptions in college, the NFL is a very realistic outcome. He surely understands the perception of the position at the next level, and adding another 250-plus touches in 2024 involves a notable amount of risk, too.
On the other hand, what if Allen wants to chase a national title? That's an understandable choice, too.
He previously shot down rumors of a transfer to Michigan, and I'm not intending to connect them specifically. You can be certain that any run-focused championship contender would love to add Allen if he enters the transfer portal, though.
Wisconsin is a great location for a running back, and the NFL might have the strongest pull anyway. But he's worth watching.
Ja'Corey Brooks, WR, Alabama
As a freshman in 2021, Ja'Corey Brooks put himself in Alabama history with a clutch touchdown in the Iron Bowl. He caught 39 passes for 674 yards and a team-high eight scores last year, too.
So, naturally, he entered the 2023 campaign with decently high expectations for the Crimson Tide.
Brooks has managed only three receptions for 30 yards, though. He's held a minimal role on offense while mostly contributing on special teams. Alabama coach Nick Saban recently attributed the change in his role to being "a little hurt" in 2023, per Austin Hannon of BamaCentral.
Perhaps that means Brooks will recover this offseason and regain a featured spot in 2024. That'd be a credit to his resilience, for sure.
Still, a rapid drop in participation and production has been and will continue to be the impetus for many, many transfers.
Duce Chestnut, CB, LSU
Sometimes, a transfer just doesn't work out.
LSU pulled Duce Chestnut out of the portal last offseason and seemed to have landed a gem. The former Syracuse cornerback earned third-team All-ACC honors as a freshman in 2021 and honorable mention All-ACC recognition in his sophomore year.
For a unit needing to replace lots of production, he looked like an ideal, immediate fit. Unfortunately, he's only played in four games for LSU this season and is inactive and not practicing.
Chestnut's talent is undeniable, yet his future in Baton Rouge is cloudy amid a disappointing season.