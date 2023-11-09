Potential 2024 College Football Transfer Candidates with a Month Until Window Opens

2 of 7

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Earlier this season, it seemed the Miami Hurricanes had unleashed the freshman version of Tyler Van Dyke in a new offense. He threw for 374 yards and five touchdowns in a meaningful win over Texas A&M.

Fast-forward two months, and Miami coach Mario Cristobal has publicly acknowledged what's been plain to see.

"Obviously, he's been banged up. But the bottom line is we've regressed in the passing game," he told WQAM (h/t Adam Lichtenstein of the Sun Sentinel). "It was our strength early in the year. It hasn't been good. I don't ever put that on one particular player or thing. We've got to take complete ownership of it. But we've regressed."

It's been so rough lately that Cristobal didn't commit to starting the 22-year-old in the rivalry game at Florida State.