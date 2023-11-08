X

NBA

    NBA Rumors: Jazz's Walker Kessler Could Miss Multiple Games With Elbow Injury

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 8, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 30: Walker Kessler #24 of the Utah Jazz dunks the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter at Ball Arena on October 30, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images)
    C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

    Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler may miss multiple games with a left elbow sprain, per Tony Jones of The Athletic:

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    Walker Kessler is doubtful tonight with a left elbow sprain. Some context. I'm hearing this is not expected to be a long term injury, but I'm also hearing this isn't expected to be a one or even two game injury. The Jazz may have to go some games without their starting center

    The origin of the injury is from the team's season-opener against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 25, per Jones.

    Kessler was listed as questionable for Utah's game at the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday before being downgraded to doubtful.

