NBA Rumors: Jazz's Walker Kessler Could Miss Multiple Games With Elbow Injury

NBA Rumors: Jazz's Walker Kessler Could Miss Multiple Games With Elbow InjuryNovember 8, 2023
C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler may miss multiple games with a left elbow sprain, per Tony Jones of The Athletic:
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Walker Kessler is doubtful tonight with a left elbow sprain. Some context. I'm hearing this is not expected to be a long term injury, but I'm also hearing this isn't expected to be a one or even two game injury. The Jazz may have to go some games without their starting center
The origin of the injury is from the team's season-opener against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 25, per Jones.
Kessler was listed as questionable for Utah's game at the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday before being downgraded to doubtful.
