Report: Buck Showalter Among Finalists for Angels Manager Job; Decision Expected Soon

Al Bello/Getty Images

Veteran manager Buck Showalter is reportedly among the finalists for the Los Angeles Angels' managerial vacancy.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported a decision is expected by the end of the week.

Showalter, 67, managed the New York Mets the last two seasons before being fired at the end of the 2023 campaign.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network added Ron Washington is also among the finalists. Washington managed the Texas Rangers from 2007 to 2014 and has served as a coach on the Atlanta Braves' coaching staff since 2017.

Showalter and Washington being among the finalists indicates the Angels plan on looking for a veteran name to lead their bench. The Angels declined the option in Phil Nevin's contract at the end of the 2023 season, ending his tenure after just one full season.

Whoever winds up taking the job will have their work cut out. The Angels have not made the playoffs since 2014 and have not posted a winning record since 2015, despite the franchise possessing two of the game's brightest stars in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

While Trout will be back on the roster in 2024, it's unlikely Ohtani will be sticking around. The two-way superstar is set to lead a high-profile crop of free agents, and it's likely he'll head to a franchise on the verge of competing for a championship.