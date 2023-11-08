Boras on Pete Alonso's Mets Contract: We're Not in 'Hibernation' amid Trade Rumors

Elsa/Getty Images

While Pete Alonso has been included in numerous trade rumors over the last several months, the New York Mets slugger's agent has reiterated to the franchise that they are still open for business on a new contract.

"When it comes to the polar bear, we're not in contract hibernation," Scott Boras told reporters Wednesday following a meeting with Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns on Tuesday.

Alonso's future in New York is one of the biggest decisions the Mets face following a disappointing 2023 season in which they missed the playoffs for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.

The 28-year-old is entering the final year of arbitration eligibility on his contract before becoming a free agent in 2025. If he and the Mets are unable to come to terms on an extension, he could be moved.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported in August that the Mets were expected to trade Alonso this winter, adding that the franchise informed opposing teams that "anyone that isn't under contract after 2024 will be available," which applies to Alonso.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand later added that Alonso and the Mets had begun contract discussions, though the two sides "appear to have differing ideas on the type of contract the 28-year-old should command."

Additionally, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Tuesday that there's about a 50-50 chance Alonso is traded this offseason.

However, Stearns, who was hired as president of baseball operations in September, said during his introductory press conference that he was confident Alonso would still be with the club in 2024.

"I expect Pete to be the Opening Day first baseman next year," Stearns said. "Pete's an important member of this team. He's an important member of this organization. And I think we're really fortunate to have him."

Alonso has been a major component of the Mets' lineup since making his major league debut in 2019. He earned the 2019 Rookie of the Year award, and is a three-time All-Star and two-time Home Run Derby champion.

Alonso is also coming off a solid 2023 season in which he slashed .217/.318/.504 with 46 home runs and 118 RBI in 154 games.