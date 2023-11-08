Kylian Mbappé Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Won't Pursue Star If He Leaves PSG

sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The on-again, off-again pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé is once again off, according to Spanish radio network Cadena SER (via Goal's Peter McVitie).

This comes after Madrid issued a statement addressing recent reports linking them with the French attacker.

"In view of the information recently published by various media outlets regarding alleged negotiations between the player Kylian Mbappé and our club, Real Madrid C.F. would like to state that this information is categorically false and that no such negotiations have taken place with any player belonging to PSG," the club said.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.