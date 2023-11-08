MLB Rumors: Eduardo Rodríguez Has No Geographic Restrictions in FA amid Dodgers Links

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Despite vetoing a trade during the season because he didn't want to move further away from the East Coast, Eduardo Rodríguez will have no problems signing with any team during free agency.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Rodríguez has informed teams he doesn't have any geographic restrictions amid rumors the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will be pursuing starting pitchers.

Rodríguez opted out of the three years and $49 million remaining on his deal with the Detroit Tigers on Nov. 4. It was an expected move coming off the best season of his career.

The Tigers attempted to send Rodríguez to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the trade deadline. Tigers general manager Scott Harris confirmed on Aug. 1 they had an agreement in place, but Rodríguez invoked his no-trade clause.

Rodríguez had a 10-team no-trade clause as part of his contract that included the Dodgers. The other nine teams weren't known.

Per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, Rodríguez cited "a desire to remain closer to family on the east coast" as the reason for vetoing the trade.

Detroit is the furthest from the East Coast that Rodríguez has played in his MLB career. The 30-year-old originally signed with the Baltimore Orioles as an international free agent in 2010. He was traded to the Boston Red Sox midway through the 2014 season.

The Red Sox called up Rodríguez in May 2015. He played six seasons in Boston before signing with the Tigers as a free agent in November 2021.

It's certainly smart business for Rodríguez to not limit his market this offseason, especially since the strength of this free-agent class is starting pitching. Aaron Nola, Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell are the established big-leaguers who will command a lot of attention.

The most sought-after pitcher will likely end up being Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 25-year-old will be posted for MLB teams by his NPB team.