NBA Storylines Nobody Saw Coming

The Phoenix Suns have yet to get their top three players on the floor together in a regular-season game, which isn't some great shock given the injury histories of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Beal, who has averaged just 51 games played over the past four years, missed the Suns' first seven games with a sore back. Booker has played just twice because of foot, ankle and calf issues. He's played 70 games just once since 2016-17.

Meanwhile, the most fragile Suns star of all has been an absolute rock. Yes, it's Durant who's held things down for Phoenix in the absence of his big-name teammates, playing every game and averaging 29.3 points over an eyebrow-raising 36.6 minutes per game. Phoenix has needed every one of those points and minutes, as its offense craters and its net rating plummets by 21.7 points per 100 possessions whenever KD sits.

The workload has done nothing to diminish Durant's performance. He's still as devilishly smooth with the ball and as preposterously skilled as ever.

That said, this isn't a sustainable strategy for the Suns, who are riding Durant much too hard given his history. The surefire Hall of Famer tends to be dominant whenever he's healthy, but Durant, 35, missed all of 2019-20 with a torn Achilles and has averaged just 44 games across his last four seasons.