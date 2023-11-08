Yankees Rumors: Cody Bellinger Among Top Targets in Free Agency; Sides Have Talked

John Fisher/Getty Images

Looking to boost an offense that was a huge disappointment in 2023, the New York Yankees could make a strong push to add former National League MVP Cody Bellinger in free agency.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post and MLB Network, Bellinger is considered the most likely of the marquee hitters available to join the Yankees and the two sides have already "touched base" in the early days of free agency.

Shohei Ohtani is the top player on the market and could potentially land the richest contract in MLB history when he signs. The Yankees are one of many teams expected to at least make an offer to the three-time All-Star.

Another potential option for the Yankees if they don't want to play in free agency is the trade market. The San Diego Padres, who are reportedly looking to cut about 20 percent of their payroll this offseason, could look to deal Juan Soto.

Anthony Franco and Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors are projecting Soto to earn $33 million in 2024, his final year of arbitration.

At this point, though, it's unclear when Soto might be traded if the Padres want to make him available.

Even though conventional wisdom would say he has more value being moved before the season since an acquiring team would get a full year of control, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported the thinking among some general managers "is that Soto will actually have more value at the trade deadline than moving him now."

Bellinger could split the difference between Ohtani and Soto for a team like the Yankees. He's certainly going to command a significant contract coming off an excellent 2023, but he won't earn nearly as much as Ohtani, nor is it likely his average salary will hit the $33 million mark Soto might get next season.

Adding a left-handed power bat to the lineup would be ideal for the Yankees because of the short porch in left field. They also need other players around Aaron Judge who can consistently hit the ball over the fence.

New York finished 25th in runs scored last season. It was the team's first time outside the top 20 in that category since 2016, which was also the last time it missed the playoffs.