6 Hot Takes After 1st Month of NHL Season

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Folks, can I be completely honest? I'm in a little bit of disbelief that I find myself feeling like Alex Ovechkin might not do The Thing. It seemed inevitable as he's spent the past few seasons keeping up the same production or better that he'd had his whole career, despite the Capitals' overall decline.

It's a different story one month into his 2023-24 campaign. He's had his slowest scoring start to the season in forever (actually, maybe ever), with only two goals in 11 games. I'd be shocked if he doesn't pick it up at least a little, but at this rate he's projected to end the season with only 15 goals if he plays every game, which would be by far the worst goal-scoring season of his career.

It doesn't help that since longtime teammate and often linemate/power-play buddy Nicklas Backstrom has stepped away from the game (as is his right, and as he should to take care of his health), Ovechkin has been picking up slack in the assist column.

The 38-year-old who had 40-plus goals in each of his last five 82-game seasons needs 71 more to eclipse Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals scored record. October has historically been the most productive month of his career, and that clearly didn't happen despite full health this year.

Perhaps this is just a fluke of a year, or some growing pains as the Capitals' decline combines with older age catching up. Say he gets his projected 15 goals this year. He's going to need to score 58 more, and two seasons of 29 goals or three of 20 is still completely doable for someone with Ovechkin's consistent track record and nature of play.