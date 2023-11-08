Grading Top NHL Rookies 1 Month Into 2023-24 Season

2 of 13

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The biggest thing we've learned about Logan Cooley this season is that he's fun to watch.

He's speedy, he's skilled, he flies up and down the ice and he's an instant-offense generator for the Arizona Coyotes. It's a treat to see him work with his new teammates and how they adjust to having such a highly skilled player on the ice with them. Those types of players have been rare in the desert, and outside of Clayton Keller, it's been a long time since there's been a player of Cooley's ilk there.

Cooley is tied with three others among leading rookie scorers with eight points (one goal, seven assists). That's great output for a player who a year ago was a freshman at the University of Minnesota. The No. 3 pick from 2022 is showing that, yes, he's worth the hype, but since we're handing out grades, we have to have some tough talk, too.

Six of Cooley's eight points this season have come on the power play. Power-play points count the same as five-on-five points, but for Cooley to be among the best of the best, he's got to get goals and assists at even strength as well.

Part of what's hurt that battle are the team's shot numbers when he's on the ice. The Coyotes are giving up more shot attempts with Cooley out there than they're generating; however, what the team generates with him out there is high-quality (50.8 percent expected goals for).

Get points whenever you can get them, but for Cooley to take the next step, the offense (and defense) has to get stronger at five-on-five. It'll come with time.