Jack Campbell Waived by Oilers; Signed 5-Year, $25M Contract in 2022

Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jack Campbell's time with the Edmonton Oilers is coming to an end a little more than one year after signing a five-year, $25 million deal with the team in July 2022.

The Oilers are placing Campbell on waivers amid a disastrous start to the 2023-24 season, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Campbell has struggled since signing with the Oilers following a two and a half year stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

During the 2022-23 season, the 31-year-old went 21-9-4, but also posted a 3.41 goals-against average and .888 save percentage in 36 games (24 starts). He was led by a high-scoring offense that often masked his struggles in the crease.

This year has been a different story as Edmonton's offense is off to an unusually slow start.

Last season, the Oilers had the No. 1 scoring offense in the NHL averaging 3.96 goals per game. Through the early stages of the 2023-24 campaign, Edmonton's offense has been one of the worst in league, averaging just 2.64 goals per game, which ranks 26th.

The issues with Campbell and Edmonton's goaltending situation have been on full display. Campbell went 1-4-0 with a 4.50 goals-against average and .873 save percentage in five games.

Stuart Skinner has been equally as disappointing, posting a 1-4-1 record with a 3.99 goals-against average and .856 save percentage in seven games.

Following a 6-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft ripped into his goaltenders, telling reporters, "Our goaltenders wear the same jerseys as the rest of the team. Are there moments that our goaltenders can be better? Yeah, there are."

Due to a combination of goaltending and scoring issues, the Oilers are second to last in the NHL with a 2-8-1 record.

Despite the struggles, TSN's Ryan Rishaug reported Tuesday that he doesn't believe there is a goaltending trade "imminent" for the Oilers. He added that Calvin Pickard could be recalled from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Pickard hasn't played in the NHL since the 2021-22 season. He is 2-2 with the Condors this year and has posted a 2.03 goals-against average and .939 save percentage.