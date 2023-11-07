Red Sox Rumors: Jordan Montgomery's Agent Spoke with Boston About Potential Contract

Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly expressed interest in signing free-agent pitcher Jordan Montgomery.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the Red Sox have been in contact with the left-hander's representation this week. Montgomery split the 2023 season with the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers, posting a 10-11 record with a 3.20 ERA and 1.19 WHIP between both stops. He went 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in six appearances during the Rangers' run to the World Series.

The Red Sox are in the market for pitching help this winter after finishing 21st in team ERA and 25th in quality starts. Brayan Bello was the only Boston starter who threw 150 innings during the regular season, and no pitcher with more than 10 starts had an ERA under 4.

Montgomery would fill a need in the rotation and has experience pitching in the AL East, having spent his first five-plus MLB seasons with the New York Yankees. The Yankees traded Montgomery to the Cardinals during the 2022 season for Harrison Bader, and St. Louis shipped him to Texas a year later.

The 30-year-old is a No. 3 starter in a good rotation but would be a lower-cost option than some of the top free agents on the market. Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, Aaron Nola, Sonny Gray and Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto are all also on the market expecting big-money deals.