    Yankees Rumors: James Rowson Expected to Be Hired as New Hitting Coach

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 7, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 02: Bench Coach and Acting Manager James Rowson #82 of the Miami Marlins looks on from the dugout during the game against the New York Mets at loanDepot park on August 02, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
    Mark Brown/Getty Images

    The New York Yankees are reportedly set to hire James Rowson as their next hitting coach.

    Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reported Rowson has been offered the job and is expected to accept. He currently serves as the assistant hitting coach for the Detroit Tigers and previously worked in the Yankees' minor-league system.

