Yankees Rumors: James Rowson Expected to Be Hired as New Hitting Coach

Yankees Rumors: James Rowson Expected to Be Hired as New Hitting CoachNovember 7, 2023
Mark Brown/Getty Images
The New York Yankees are reportedly set to hire James Rowson as their next hitting coach.
Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reported Rowson has been offered the job and is expected to accept. He currently serves as the assistant hitting coach for the Detroit Tigers and previously worked in the Yankees' minor-league system.
